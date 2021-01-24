Love is a feeling which cannot be described in words. There are many power couples in Bollywood who are such couple goals but Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia are beyond that. Be it posting cute pictures or videos on Social Media or standing for each other in real life, they are just perfect.

Bollywood actress Genelia has shared an adorable video featuring her husband and actor Riteish. Let us warn you that you might not be able to handle the cuteness…haha! But keep scrolling further to check out the super cute video.

Genelia posted the clip on Instagram, where she is seen lying in bed. Riteish comes and hugs her from behind. The song “Tera ban jaunga” from “Kabir Singh” can be heard playing in the background.

“Forever Waali Love Story,” Genelia wrote as the caption.

Riteish Deshmukh and the actress married in 2012. The two had their first child, a son named Riaan in November 2014. Their second son, Rahyl, was born in June 2016

