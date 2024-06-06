Rani Mukerji and Abhishek Bachchan led Bunty Aur Babli, which got its sequel a few years back. Unfortunately, Abhishek was replaced by Saif Ali Khan, who was opposite Rani, while Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari joined the cast. During the promotion of the movie, Saif once revealed that he had been scammed. Keep scrolling for more.

For the record, the movie’s theme revolved around con artists Bunty and Babli. The first film also featured Amitabh Bachchan in a significant role, and Aishwarya Rai’s special song became a big hit, and it still is. It was released in 2005 and was directed by Shaad Ali. The sequel after over one and a half decades in 2021. It was directed by Varun V Sharma and featured Pankaj Tripathi and Mohit Baghel beside Rani, Saif, Siddhant, and Sharvari.

According to a Peeping Moon report, Saif Ali Khan once revealed that he was scammed, and the Adipurush actor even gave a lot of money to the fraudsters. Saif recalled, “I’ve been scammed myself, actually. It was all to do with property in Mumbai. So I bought something, and they said, ‘You will have it in three years.’ And I gave them lots of my money, about 70% of what I had earned until that time for this lovely big thing.”

Saif Ali Khan continued, “I still haven’t got it. I’m gonna get it, I hope, very soon, but now that pandemic.” His co-star Rani Mukerji enquired whether it was about his residence in Bandra, Mumbai. Saif clarified, “No, no, no. It’s an office space.”

Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji starrer Bunty Aur Babli 2 is streaming on Amazon Prime Video. On the professional front, Saif was last seen in Prabhas and Kriti Sanon starrer Adipurush. He also has Jr NTR-led Devara in the pipeline.

