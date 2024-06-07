CISF Constable Suspended After Slapping Mandi's MP Elect Kangana Ranaut; Everything You Need To Know

In a moment of surprise, shock, and utter disbelief, actress-turned-politician Kangana Ranaut was slapped by a CISF constable at the airport yesterday. The incident quickly spiraled into front-page headlines after Kangana Ranaut posted a video talking about the rise of violence in Punjab, which is sparking more debates. However, the latest update from the case is that the CISF constable was suspended after the controversial incident. Here’s everything we know.

Sources said on Friday that the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) constable who allegedly slapped Mandi MP and actor Kangana Ranaut at the Chandigarh airport for “disrespecting farmers” has been taken into custody.

Kulwinder Kaur, the accused constable, has been charged with assaulting Ms Ranaut on Thursday. When the incident occurred, the actor was en route to board a flight headed for Delhi.

The paramilitary security guard claimed that an old statement made by Ms. Ranaut about the farmer’s protest set her off.

Kulwinder specified her reason for slapping Ranaut, alluding to the 2020 farmer protests against the three farm laws that the Center passed. She said, “She gave a statement… that farmers are sitting there for ₹ 100. Will she go and sit there? My mother was sitting there and protesting when she gave this statement…”

Kangana Ranaut had posted on social media during the height of a nationwide uprising that an old woman at a protest site was getting paid ₹ 100 to sit there. The actor was forced to remove the post after receiving a lot of criticism.

In a video that witnesses at the airport captured, the Mandi MP is seen being led to the security checkpoint where the incident took place. But as soon as she gets there, there’s a fight, and she gets led away. The supposed slap is not shown in the video.

The actor posted a video message on X a few hours after the incident, detailing what happened at the airport. “The incident happened at the security check-in. The woman guard waited for me to cross. She then came and hit me and started throwing expletives. I asked (her) why she hit me. She said, ‘I support farmers’. I am safe… but my concern is terrorism is rising in Punjab. How do we handle that?” which led to more criticism of the actor.

Kangana Ranaut’s Other Criticised Post

In February 2021, Kangana Ranaut encountered criticism on social media for her response to a post made by singer Rihanna regarding the farmers’ protest. The pop icon shared a video of the farmers protesting and asked, “Why aren’t we talking about this?”

Ranaut aimed for the post, referring to the demonstrators as “terrorists.” She said, “No one is talking about it because they are not farmers; they are terrorists who are trying to divide India so that China can take over our vulnerable, broken nation and make it a Chinese colony much like the USA… Sit down, you fool, and we are not selling our nation like you dummies.” she then later deleted that post as well.

As of now, no other updates have been made public about the suspension of the CISF constable.

