After Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, are Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal ready to welcome a new member into their lives? A source close to the couple has hinted that they might soon share the alleged good news with their fans. Speculation rose after a video of the couple from London took over social media, and people were conspicuous by how Katrina was walking. Keep scrolling to get the juicy deets.

Katrina and Vicky’s marriage shocked many, as no one saw this coming. Katrina was previously in a relationship with Ranbir Kapoor, but they parted ways after some time. Vicky and Kat are one of the most unexpected couples in Tinsel Town but also one of the most gorgeous pairs. They tied the knot in 2021 and are happily together.

A video posted by a reporter on social media platform X featured Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif strolling in Baker Street, London. Because of the way she was walking, people started speculating that Katrina was pregnant. A source close to the development has told Times Now that Katrina is pregnant.

The source said, “Katrina bachcha London mein hi deliver karegi. Vicky bhi wahin hai [Yes, she is pregnant. They will welcome their first child in London itself. Vicky is already there with her.]”

The viral video that sparked Katrina Kaif’s pregnancy rumors was captioned, “The humble Bollywood power couple #KatrinaKaif & #VickyKaushal taking a stroll in Baker Street, London. Vicky is a gentleman clearly, as he holds his hand protectively by her side. This was post bumping into them at the bookstore yesterday.”

Recently, Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar welcomed their son on May 10, and they named him Vedavid. Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh will also welcome their first child in September.

On the professional front, Katrina Kaif was last seen in Tiger 3 and Merry Christmas opposite Salman Khan and Vijay Sethupathy. The YRF film featured Emraan Hashmi as an antagonist. Salman-led movie was released in 2023, while the thriller was in January.

