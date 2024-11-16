Ranbir Kapoor is known as one of the finest actors in Indian cinema. His performance in the movie Animal has elevated his status even more as a bankable star and an actor par excellence.

The performance required him to delve deep into the character of a son who would go to any extent to protect his father. His performance has created quite an impression on another superstar. Allu Arjun recently spoke on Unstoppable With NBK on Aha and compared his son to Ranbir’s character in Animal.

Allu Arjun Heaps Praise On Ranbir Kapoor

Allu Arjun joins the continuously growing list of industry insiders who have fallen in love with Ranbir Kapoor’s acting prowess. The Pushpa star said, “He is one of the finest actors in Bollywood in this generation. He’s just wow. He’s also my personal favorite. I like him a lot, he’s very good.”

When host Balakrishna asked about the women he dated before marriage, he refused to comment, saying his kids would watch the show, too. Arjun told his son that the former’s wife was the only woman he loved and married. Comparing his son to Ranbir, Allu said, “He’s like Ranbir Kapoor in Animal. He will do anything for his dad but won’t spare me if something goes wrong for his mom.”

He further added that he told everything about his past relationships to his wife before they got married and called their wedding a reset button.

Allu Arjun Is Gearing Up For Pushpa 2’s Release

Allu Arjun is currently looking forward to the sequel of his iconic film Pushpa: The Rise, which is among the highest-grossing films in the Indian film industry. The sequel Pushpa: The Rule is among the most anticipated films ever and fans are waiting with bated breath for the release of the film. The film also stars Rashmika Mandhana and Fahadh Faasil in important roles. The movie will be released on December 5.

Ranbir Kapoor, on the other hand, will next be seen in the Sanjay Leela Bhansali film Love and War, in which he will share the screen with his wife Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal.

