Tovino Thomas, with his first release of the year, is sticking to its pace at the box office, and in three days, his action thriller Identity stands at a total of 4.75 crore. The film has been directed by Akhil Paul and Anas Khan.

Budget & Profit

The action thriller has been mounted at a budget of a reported 12 crore. It has recovered 39% of its budget at the box office. While it still needs 7.25 crore at the box office to recover its entire budget, it would need a total of 24 crore at the box office to achieve the hit tag.

Identity Box Office Collection Day 3

On the third day, Saturday, January 4, Identity has earned 1.65 crore at the box office. This is a significant 26% jump at the box office, from the previous day, Friday which brought 1.3 crore.

Check out the day-wise breakdown of the action-thriller film at the box office.

Day 1: 1.8 crore

Day 2: 1.3 crore

Day 3: 1.65 crore

Total: 4.75 crore

The film might finish the first weekend at a total of 6 – 6.5 crore at the box office. The film registered a ticket sale of 48K on the first Saturday, January 3, surpassing the total ticket sales of Malaikottai Vaaliban, which registered a ticket sale of 29K.

Identity VS Anweshippin Kandethum

In 2024, the first release of Tovino Thomas was Anweshippin Kandethum, which earned 4.47 crore in the first three days. Identity is running at the same pace. Anweshippin Kandethum was the first successful film for the actor in the year 2024, and hopefully, he will maintain the winning streak.

