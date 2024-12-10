Shah Rukh Khan is back as the voice of the Lion King Mufasa. On the other hand, his sons Aryan Khan and AbRam Khan will be lending their voices to the characters of Simba and the cub version of Mufasa in Mufasa: The Lion King. In a recently shared video by Disney Films India, we can see the superstar being super proud of his boys and recalling their hard work for the movie.

Speaking about the commonality between Aryan Khan and AbRam Khan’s dubbing, the superstar could be seen saying in Hindi, “Unn Dono Ne Kaafi Patience Ke Saath Kaam Kiya. Mujhe Laga Nahi Tha Dono Itne Young Age Mein Yeh kar Payenge.” However, he also stressed that it was more difficult for him and his eldest son, Aryan, to dub for the Hindi version of the 2004 film The Incredibles.

Shah Rukh Khan furthermore recalled how it was easier for Aryan Khan to dub for The Incredibles since more people were used to speaking in Hindi during that time. However, he was worried for AbRam Khan since many people are used to talking in English in today’s times. He added, “But both of them prepared a lot for the project. They used to sit and learn Hindi lines. If I am asked about the difference, I feel when Aryan first did the dubbing for The Incredibles, more people used to speak in Hindi, so learning and doing the job in Hindi was a little bit easy.”

Coming to AbRam Khan, Shah Rukh Khan went on to add, “It has been around 10-15 years… Now, people are more akin to speaking in English. I am happy that he worked hard on the project. He learned his 20-25 Hindi lines with his sister (Suhana). So, the whole family was involved.”

Lastly, Shah Rukh Khan said that having his vocals along with his sons in Mufasa: The Lion King will be a memory of sorts. He added, “For me, what is exciting is that when I listen to Aryan’s voice from his previous film, it sounds very different to his current voice… And similarly, I am just hoping, it will be the same case when I will listen to AbRam’s voice after 8 or 10 years…. For me, it is a great memory to have kept the voice of Aryan and Abram with me in a film. It is a keepsake for me and something for records.” The other cast members of the Hindi dubbed version of Mufasa: The Lion King includes Makarand Deshpande as Rafiki, Sanjay Mishra as Pumbaa, Shreyas Talpade as Timon and Meiyang Chang as Taka. The film will be released on December 20, 2024.

