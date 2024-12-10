Kickstarting the shoot, the makers of the upcoming horror comedy Bhooth Bangla, directed by Priyadarshan and starring Akshay Kumar, announced the release date with an intriguing poster! 2nd April, 2026!

Since its announcement, Priyadarshan’s upcoming horror-comedy Bhooth Bangla has excited everyone. With an immensely captivating poster, the makers have consistently set the tone for the arrival of this much-anticipated film. Taking the comedy and thrilling quotient a notch higher, the makers have unveiled another poster and a mega announcement: the film is set to release on 2nd April 2026. Adding to the excitement, the film shoot officially commenced today.

The dynamic duo of the king of horror comedies, director Priyadarshan and actor Akshay Kumar, are finally reuniting after 14 years for Bhooth Bangla. Having delivered cinematic gems in the past, the anticipation to witness the magic they are set to create on the big screen is unparalleled. This announcement has undoubtedly heightened our excitement for 2026 as we eagerly await this horror-comedy extravaganza.

Directed by Priyadarshan, Bhooth Bangla is produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, and Akshay Kumar’s production house, Cape of Good Films. The film is co-produced by Faara Sheikh and Vedant Baali.

Akash A Kaushik wrote the story, and Rohan Shankar, Abilash Nair, and Priyadarshan wrote the screenplay and dialogue. Bhooth Bangla is slated for release on 2nd April 2026.

