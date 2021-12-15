Bollywood’s promising and versatile actress Kiara Advani who was last seen in Vishnuvardhan’s directorial Shershaah has managed to capture millions of hearts with her role as Dimple Cheema in the movie. Well, it looks like the B-town beauty has now brought home a beast! Didn’t get the context? What we meant to say is that the actress has now gifted herself a very expensive Audi A8L, and the price of that car is something that will blow your mind away!

Read on to know some exciting deets about the Good Newwz fame’s new car!

So the news of Kiara Advani purchasing an Audi A8L was delivered by Audi itself, via its Twitter handle. The brand tweeted an image of Kiara standing in front of her new car and wrote, “Progress and creativity go hand in hand. We’re happy to welcome @advani_kiara to the Audi experience. #FutureIsAnAttitude #AudiA8L”

Now, for the part where we reveal the price of Audi A8L that Bollywood star Kiara Advani just got, the cost of a car costs a whopping amount of Rs 1.58 Crore!!

Yes, you have read that absolutely right!

Progress and creativity go hand in hand. We’re happy to welcome @advani_kiara to the Audi experience.#FutureIsAnAttitude #AudiA8L pic.twitter.com/CuGimQDJok — Audi India (@AudiIN) December 15, 2021

Talking about the car, Audi A8L is an automaker’s flagship luxury sedan. The car was launched in India earlier this year with some really fresh designs, lavish features, and a touchscreen-controlled cockpit. The luxurious sedan is not only a beauty but also a beast due to its insane power and performance! The Audi A8L is indeed one of the finest curated automobiles that Audi has launched this year.

Meanwhile, it looks like Kiara’s life is currently very happening, as she not only brought a new car but it’s also reported that the actress is currently dating Bollywood‘s handsome Munda, Sidharth Malhotra. Just recently, the Fugly star was spotted leaving the actor’s residence. However, both celebrities have been quite tight-lipped about their rumoured relationship.

On the professional front, Kiara Advani will next be seen in Karan Johar’s Jug Jug Jeeyo alongside Varun Dhawan, Neetu Singh, Anil Kapoor, and Prajakta Koli.

