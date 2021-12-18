Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol were the hit jodi of the ‘90s, leading many kids and youngsters – including actor Varun Dhawan – to believe that they were a real-life couple. Bringing their onscreen chemistry and magic back to the silver screen was Rohit Shetty with his 2015 release Dilwale. Today, this hit film turns 6 and we decided to share some interesting trivia about it.

While this film brought our favourite ‘90s couple to the big screen again, it also thought us about the new colour of love – Gerua. That striking orange dupatta flying free amid Iceland’s stunning lush green mountains tops, waterfalls, rainbow and a wrecked plane on a deserted spot with black sand, is still fresh in our mind. But did you know SRK could have suffered serious or even a fatal injury while shooting it?

Today, as the Dilwale clocks in 6 years, we take you back in time to the filming of this much-loved song and talk about the incident. While shooting the romantic number of this Rohit Shetty film Shah Rukh Khan could have lost his life had Kajol not turned his saviour. While sharing their experience of shooting the track in the making video (of the song), Kajol opened up about this incident.

The actress revealed that for a section in Gerua they were shooting behind a waterfall in a cave. She added that it was during the rehearsal for the romantic track here that Shah Rukh Khan could have been seriously injured. The actress, in the video, said that while she and SRK were practising, Shah Rukh could have had a bad fall from the cliff and it could have proved fatal for him. Luckily, Kajol caught SRK’s arm in the very instant and saved him from the massive fall.

Reacting to this revelation in the 7 minutes 21 seconds video, Shah Rukh Khan tells Kajol, “I owe you my life, Meri ye zindagi ab tumhare naam ho chuki hai (My life is now yours).” Check out the video:

Well, that certainly proves the depth of Shah Rukh and Kajol’s friendship.

Talking about Dilwale, besides Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol, the Rohit Shetty directorial also featured Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon, Vinod Khanna, Boman Irani, Johnny Lever, Sanjay Mishra, Pankaj Tripathi and more. It was considered a hit upon release.

