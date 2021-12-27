Bollywood’s Bhaijaan Salman Khan turns 56 today and the birthday wishes are pouring in from all over the country. As the Dabangg star celebrates his special day, he has now confirmed the sequel of No Entry with Anees Bazmee and when he’s planning to kick start the shoot of the comedy film.

A day before his birthday, the superstar was on the news after he was bitten by a non-venomous snake at his Panvel farmhouse. Sharing the update about the same, he confirmed to his admirers that he’s totally fine now.

Last night, Salman Khan had an early birthday celebration at his farmhouse with the media. During the interaction, the Bajrangi Bhaijaan star confirmed the news about the No Entry sequel. Although he’s currently busy with Tiger 3, the superstar claimed that he’ll commence shooting for the Anees Bazmee directorial comedy film and Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali only after the shoot of his spy film that also features Emraan Hashmi and Katrina Kaif.

Reportedly, the film will be called No Entry Mein Entry and apart from Salman Khan, Fardeen Khan and Anil Kapoor none of the other cast members is finalized yet.

As per earlier reports by Bollywood Hungama, “Anees Bazmee’s scripting is complete. This time, it is going to be 9 times the fun because the trio – Salman, Anil, and Fardeen – return in triple roles. So there will also be 9 heroines in the film. It’s a massive ensemble that nobody has ever seen in the history of Bollywood. The story will follow the same catchline – three husbands trying to go astray and the madness that comes along with it.”

Apart from this, Salman Khan revealed the title of Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2 and says the film has been named Pavan Putra Bhaijaan.

He further talked about shooting for a cameo in Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathan, he told, “We are both coming in Tiger 3, in Pathan as well. Tiger will release by December 2022. Hopefully, Pathan will come before it and maybe both of us will come together.”

