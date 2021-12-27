Earlier this month Aamir Khan completed the shoot of his much-awaited film Laal Singh Chaddha and fans are wondering what project he’ll be taking up next. Before the pandemic, it was reported that Mr Perfectionist will be playing the lead in Gulshan Kumar biopic, Mogul and after that, there was no update. In a recent interview, Bhushan Kumar the son of the late singer opened up about the same and revealed the shooting details.

Apart from the biopic, the Dangal star is also collaborating with RS Prasanna for the official remake of the Spanish film, Campeones, but there’s no confirmation about the same.

In a conversation with Pinkvilla, Bhushan Kumar the head honcho of T-Series shared some details about his father Gulshan Kumar’s biopic, Mogul, featuring Aamir Khan. He said, “We are not doing that film for business, we are doing it for emotions. It’s a story that we want to tell the world. It’s about the kind of hard work my father did. That film will happen for sure.”

While talking about kick-starting the shoot for Mogul, Bhushan Kumar responded, “We are yet to decide on that, but we will eventually move to that stage. Right now, Aamir Khan sir has already announced that he is a part of the film but it has been delayed due to the lockdown. I think we would decide on the shooting schedule once Laal Singh Chaddha releases in April. Aamir sir usually starts a new film only after the release of his previous one. But here, there are many other factors, like Covid, that we have to fight.”

Earlier in an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Bhushan talked about the writing process for the biopic, he shared, “It is a very good experience. Especially in Mogul, because it is my father’s biopic. The writing of the film was completed quite some time back because we were going to start the film at this time. But because of the lockdown, the film was delayed by a year. I have to be involved in the writing because writing is the crux of it.”

Meanwhile, Aamir Khan is busy with the post-production of Laal Singh Chaddha which is set to release on April 20, 2022.

