Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s big fat Indian wedding has been looked up to by so many of their fans is just one day away! The wedding is said to be attended by not only the B-town celebs but also famous singers such as Shankar Mahadevan, Gurdaas Mann, and many more. They set the duo’s sangeet night on fire with their performance. However, there was one such Bollywood singer who was invited to the wedding but denied coming! The singer was non-other than Mika Singh.

Check out to know what was the actual reason why Mika refused to attend Vic-Kat’s wedding.

So, as per BollywoodLife, Mika Singh was recently asked about his plan on attending Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal‘s wedding and performing on their sangeet the night.

Replying to the question about him attending Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s wedding, singer Mika Singh straight away stated that, he was invited by the couple for the wedding however, he had some shows to shoot for so he won’t be able to attend the wedding.

Well, looks like Salman Khan’s close friend Mika is least interested in attending Kat’s D-Day!

For the unversed, Katrina and Vicky are getting hitched on the 9th of December in Sawai Madhopur’s Six Senses Fort Barwara. The wedding is said to be attended by 120 guests who will have to adhere to Covid-19 as well as the no-phone policy rules.

Just recently Vicky and Katrina’s special viral arrival note for their guests had created a frenzy on the internet. The note read: “You are finally here! We hope you enjoy the road trip from Jaipur to Ranthambore. Please enjoy the refreshments that we have put together, while your journey through scenic villages and roads. Sit back, relax and brace yourselves for a fun-filled, exciting adventure! We request you to please leave your mobile phones in your respective rooms and refrain from posting pictures or using social media for any of the ceremonies and events. We can’t wait to see you! Regards, Shaadi Squad.”

What do you think about Mika Singh’s reason on skipped Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s wedding? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

