Sharmila Tagore was one of the most successful actresses back in the day. The veteran actress has done some incredible work in the Hindi film industry including films like Aradhana, Kashmir Ki Kali and Safar to name a few. Tagore is celebrating her 77th birthday today and on the occasion of the same, we have got you a throwback when her late husband Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi reacted to her viral bikini photoshoot. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Advertisement

Sharmila ruled our hearts for 3 decades and has played some of the most memorable roles of Hindi cinema.

Advertisement

Back in 1996, Sharmila Tagore appeared on the cover of Filmfare donning a bikini which went crazy viral among her fans. Back in the 90s, it was a pretty big deal for an actress to do a bikini photoshoot and Sharmila just added the fuel to the fire.

Sharmila Tagore was pretty confident about her cover and reiterated the whole incident to Diya Jaiswal during an interview.

Talking about the reactions to her viral bikini photoshoot, the veteran actress said, “It was quite vitriolic…those days we did not have social media but it was very critical.”

The Aradhana actress was in London when the cover was published and said, “Shakti (Samanta) ji called me and said we have to do some damage control…I was very upset.”

But you know the best part about her cover? Her husband Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi was really supportive of her amid the controversy. Revealing his reaction, Sharmila Tagore said, “I sent a telegram to Tiger and he said, ‘I’m sure you are looking very nice.’ He was very supportive.”

The veteran actress also revealed the learnings from the incident and said, “I learnt that if you are a public figure, you have some responsibility. You have to understand who your audience is and what they expect from you. I learnt that while people are attracted towards glamour, they don’t really have all that much respect for that. I wanted to be respected, I wanted to be liked so I slowly started changing my image.”

Well, Sharmila Tagore is a synonym for grace. She has always carried herself with utmost poise and has been praised for it time and again.

Happy birthday, Sharmila Ji!

Must Read: KBC 13: Did You Know? Amitabh Bachchan’s Opening Part In ‘My Name Is Anthony Gonsalves’ Song Was Impromptu!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube