Alia Bhatt turns a year older today, i.e., March 15. To celebrate her first birthday, after embracing motherhood, the diva dashed off to London with husband and actor Ranbir Kapoor, daughter Raha Kapoor, mother Soni Razdan and sister Shaheen Bhatt. While birthday wishes have been pouring in for the actress since morning, she’s yet to share photos from her 30th birthday celebration.

The Darlings actor, who made her debut with KJo’s Student Of The Year, has had her share of ups and down in the industry. The daughter of renowned filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt, the Raazi actress has often been subjected to trolls, criticism and debates. While she proved her mettle with acting chops, especially in films like Highway, Udta Punjab, Raazi and others, she once gave her two cents on nepotism.

On her birthday, we will bring you a throwback to the time when Alia Bhatt broke her silence on nepotism and accepted that it does exist in Bollywood. The actress also revealed how she would feel if she were an industry outsider. Please scroll down to read about her earlier interview.

“Of late, I have realised that there is no need to defend the nepotistic nature of the industry because it does exist. The reason why it has become an emotional debate is that it is difficult for those who don’t get a chance,” Alia Bhatt once told TOI.

Alia Bhatt said, “If I were on the other side, I would be heartbroken. I may have felt the same way. Yes, it does exist everywhere, but this is the only business where there are no fixed funds. You need to be at the right place at the right time. For instance, if you want to be a doctor, you study, give your examination and get a job. In the film business, you can do whatever you want, but there has to be that X-factor that people talk about. There are so many people who come from nowhere and make it big purely based on their presence and what they bring to the screen.”

On the work front, Alia Bhatt will be seen in Karan Johar’s directorial comeback Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, alongside Ranveer Singh. She will also make her Hollywood debut with Heart Of Stone, where she will share the screen space with ‘Wonder Woman’ Gal Gadot.

