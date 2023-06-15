The assets released of Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal have got the makers slammed by renowned lyricist Sameer Anjaan. The veteran – born Shitala Pandey, is miffed with the makers over a reason he finds of great importance – the absence of the film’s lyricist and composer from the poster and pre-teaser. In a recent chat, he stated that there is a ‘huge nexus working’ to ‘ruin the music fraternity’s importance.’

For those who haven’t caught the pre-teaser, the entire video has a Punjabi song – Dang Khadke playing in the background while Kapoor’s character fights off an army of masked assassins. Despite this, there is no mention of the person responsible for it.

Advertisement

Advertisement

During a recent interaction with Hindustan Times, Sameer Anjaan voiced his frustration with the makers of Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal. He said, “I am feeling so bad and shameful, that it has come to this stage. I don’t know who the lyricist of the film’s songs is, but I don’t know why they are not fighting and keeping silent. It has to be done jointly, one person won’t be able to. I remember Nadeem-Shravan (music composers) and me putting it in our agreements when we worked together, that no poster will be released without our name on it. I don’t know why the director and producer don’t think it’s important to mention the composer and lyricist’s name.”

Stating that this is the reason the quality of music “is going down and down,” Sameer Anjaan continued, “Animal is such a huge film, even the sound recordist’s name is there on the poster! How can you do this injustice to the music fraternity? Can you imagine? Aisa nahi hai ki there will be no music in the film, jiski wajah se they didn’t put the names. I think there is a huge nexus working on this. They know we go to Indian Performing Rights Society. They are knowingly doing all this to ruin the music fraternity’s importance.”

In the same conversation, Sameer added that he plans to call for a meeting of many film lyricists to discuss this. He said, “This is really bad. I am going to call a meeting with all leading composers and writers, and going to tell them to please raise their voice otherwise they will not get their due credit.”

Check out the pre-teaser and poster of Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sandeep Reddy Vanga (@sandeepreddy.vanga)

Do you agree with Sameer Anjaan slamming the makers of Animal? Let us know in the comments below.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more news and updates from the entertainment world.

Must Read: Adipurush: Prabhas’ Magnum Opus Needs To Earn 150 Crores From 2 Telugu States To Enter The Safe Zone? Here’s The Reported Breakeven Of Other Territories

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News