Recently, the makers of SatyaPrem Ki Katha, starring Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani in the lead roles, dropped a new song from the film, which has become the talk of the town for all the wrong reasons. The track in question is the remake of Pakistani Coke Studio’s ‘Pasoori’ originally crooned by Ali Sethi and Shae Gill. Ever since the song made its way to the web, its makers, actors Kartik and Kiara, and singer Arijit Singh have been at the receiving end.

Recently we told you about an alleged Arijit’s Twitter account that has made some shocking revelations about the makers. Now in the latest interview, its music composer has defended the remake and said the more people are listening to the more they are getting positive reviews.

Speaking to News18, Rochak Kohli stated that Pasoori singers Arijit Singh and Ali Sethi anticipated such reaction already and no one stop any kind of reaction. He also addressed the hatred around the song and said that reactions are now turning positive as many are saying that the remake isn’t as bad as one expected.

Rochak Kohli said, “As artists we always look at recreations as an opportunity to create an alternative version of what is already out there. We cannot stop any kind of reaction. Even before we created the remake, everyone including Ali and Arijit expected such reactions because it is like disrupting something that has been done really well. So the initial reactions were only on the idea that Pasoori was being recreated as many hadn’t even heard the song. We launched the song on Monday morning and we received a lot of hatred. As people are listening to it, their reactions are turning positive and are saying that this isn’t as bad as we expected.”

“They are waiting to pull down anything and everything. These are the same people who abuse remakes but don’t listen to original songs. In the last one month, there have been many original songs that have come but only a handful of them are appreciated. Also, I believe there are times when from a marketing perspective you want to pick something popular and recreate it,” said the Music Composer further.

