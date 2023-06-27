Adipurush has been at the receiving end ever since it hit the screens on June 16. Starring Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan in the lead roles, the film is getting bashed left, right and centre by fans for tampering with facts while trying to make an adaptation of the Indian epic Ramayana. Amid the hullabaloo, everyone’s wondering how Adipurush was passed at the CBFC and how one did not object the film before giving the ‘U’ certificate. Now here’s what Vivek Agnihotri has to say about the same.

The Kashmir Files director, Vivek, who’s a CBFC member in a recent interview revealed that the film is not watched by the members but by the common people. He went on the slam the Adipurush makers for trying to hurt the sentiments of people.

Speaking to India.com, Vivek Agnihotri said, “I am part of the CBFC board. We don’t watch the film for certification. The film is watched by the common men and women. I don’t know what happened to the film at what stage and who watched it. I haven’t watched the film yet. I was busy shooting for ‘The Vaccine War’. I wrapped up the film a few days back. So, I don’t know much about the movie. If you’d see my statements and comments from the past, I don’t generally talk about the other films.”

“I never give an opinion on the films that others are making whether good or bad. However, I would say that matters of belief are quite sensitive. Your beliefs could be different from mine. Like if a mother believes that her child is the most beautiful child in the world, then I have no right to prove her wrong because it’s her faith and love. There’s no logic when it comes to the matters of faith and love. Trying to shake that faith, to hurt the sentiments and the belief of those people is a sin in itself,” added CBFC member and Bollywood director Vivek Agnihotri.

Meanwhile, Adipurush, which is helmed by Om Raut, sees Prabhas essaying Raghav, Kriti Sanon portraying Janaki and Saif Ali Khan as Lankesh along with Sunny Singh as Shesh and Devdatta Nage as Bajrang. Despite a humongous buzz around the film, it has turned out to be a box office failure.

