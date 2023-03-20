Bollywood actor and filmmaker Deepak Tijori has filed a case of cheating against film producer Mohaan Nadaar for duping him of Rs 2.6 crore. The complaint was lodged with the Mumbai Police under sections 420 and 406 of the Indian Penal Code. Tijori had reportedly joined hands with Nadaar to produce a thriller film titled ‘Tipppsy.’

Tijori in his complaint revealed that Nadaar took money from him on the pretext of using it for a shoot location. According to reports, the contract between the two for the film was signed in 2019. Nadaar then took the money from the 61-year-old actor with a promise to return the amount.

According to a report in The Times of India, the FIR against Nadaar was registered on March 15. However, the case was first registered 10 days ago on the basis of Tijori’s complaint against Nadaar who had signed the contract as a co-producer. According to the publication, the complaint read, “Nadaar took the money to pay for the location in London in September 2019,” adding, “The money was paid after he promised to return, but he kept giving excuses and the cheques kept bouncing.” The complaint reveals that Nadaar did not finish the project, due to which Tijori incurred a loss of Rs2.6 crore.

A senior inspector from Amboli police senior inspector shed light on the case revealing, “The actor and the accused had signed the contract in 2019 for the movie Tipppsy. The accused did not pay the money, and the cheque issued to him kept getting bounced. We are probing the case, and no arrest has been made so far.”

Speaking of the movie ‘Tipppsy,’ the film is being dubbed as an all-girls multi-starrer Hindi film which will be helmed by Deepak Tijori. If reports are to be believed, the film might be made along the lines of the female version of the Hollywood comedy film ‘Hangover.’ Actors namely Natasha Suri, Kainaat Arora, Soniya Birje, Alankrita Sahai, and Nazia Hussain are supposedly in the lead roles.

