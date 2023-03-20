Salman Khan has received death threats yet again from Lawrence Bishnoi and his gang. It was a few months ago when Salim Khan received a letter during his morning walk. The security has been beefed up again out of Galaxy apartment, and family members are tense. Scroll below for details as the police files FIR in the matter.

Recently Lawrence Bishnoi gave an interview to ABP News from Tihar Jail. He said killing Salman is his life goal. His anger stems from the blackbuck case in which Salman has already served a five-year prison sentence. The gangster wants the superstar to issue an apology in public or warn of extreme consequences.

One of the team members of Salman Khan received death threats via email on Saturday evening. ANI reported, “Mumbai Police beefs up security outside actor Salman Khan’s house after he received threats by email, Bandra Police registered a case under sections 506(2),120(b) & 34 of IPC. Earlier on Saturday, Mumbai Police booked jailed gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi, Goldie Brar & Rohit Garg for allegedly sending threatening emails to actor Salman Khan’s office.”

The email was reportedly sent by Rohit Garg who mentioned that Lawrence Bishnoi wants to meet Salman Khan in person. Reports suggest that the family of the Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan star is really worried. He has been advised to stay low-key for a while and avoid stepping out for events or any public gatherings.

On the professional front, Salman Khan is soon supposed to go on field to promote his upcoming film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The film is slated for release on Eid 2023, which is exactly a month from now.

