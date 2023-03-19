Salman Khan is Bollywood’s most eligible bachelor and has a massive fan following across the globe. While the Bhaijaan actor is often trolled for his comments on relationships, he once took a sly dig at one of his exes, Katrina Kaif by linking her name with Ranbir Kapoor and Imran Khan. As the old video of the incident resurfaces, read on to find out what fans.

Salman and Katrina were once Bollywood’s most talked-about couple. However, as the couple parted ways, there were various incidents when Salma took a dig at Katrina. While the encounter was most embarrassing for the actress, the fans definitely had a blast enjoying their reunion.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In an old episode of Bigg Boss, Katrina Kaif came to promote her movie. Salman Khan, the host, was in the mood to have fun as he looked at her relationship with Ranbir Kapoor and dating young guys. He says, “Ab aapne pakda hai Ranbir Kapoor aur Imran Khan ko. Isse neeche bhi jaengi aap”, which left Katrina Kaif embarrassed as she faked her smile. Salam further asked, “Isse bhi young chahiye agar,” then acted like a small kid and danced around her.

The video posted by Emo Bois of India shows the incident with a sad song, Mai Roya. Netizens and his fans left no remorse in showering their emotions in the comment section.

Watch the video of Salman Khan teasing Katrina Kaif below

The caption of the post read, ‘“Mard apni pasandeeda aurat ko hasane ke liye baccha bhi ban sakta hai”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Emo Bois of India (@emoboisofindia)

While reacting to the video, a user said, “Saari umar mein joker ja bnya reha🤡”. Another added, “Life mein sab Kaushal Mangal nahi hai bro “.

“Hasde chehare da matalab ye nahin ki … dard nahi hota DARDDDD* 🥹🥲”, added third. “Bhai Ki Smile Me Bohot Gam Hai”, said another netizen.

Fourth added, “Bhoi ki baaton me dard hai😢”

For more updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.com

Must Read: Malaika Arora Recalls People Warning Her Against Removing ‘Khan’ From Surname After Divorce With Arbaaz Khan: “People Told Me I’m Making The Biggest Mistake…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News