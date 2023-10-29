Priyanka Chopra recently made her way back to India to attend the MAMI festival and she has been making heads turn with her various fashion avatars. The mother of one looked gorgeous in various desi avatars. While Priyanka has almost stopped working for Bollywood and is concentrating on her career in Hollywood, there was a time when she and Kangana Ranaut’s film Fashion saved her sinking career. Wondering what we are talking about? Read on!

Priyanka Chopra’s Fashion was released 15 years ago today. After giving six back-to-back flops, Fashion turned out to be a savior for her career. In an earlier interview, Priyanka revisited the days of struggle and revealed why she actually signed Fashion.

“I took on a movie on my shoulders because it was a necessity, which turned out to be career-defining for me. I was terrified. We worked on that script for six months,” she said to Dax Shepherd on the Armchair Expert podcast.

In the same interview, the Sky Is Pink actress mentioned how a magazine cover had written ‘Finished’ on her face and her mom got really worried.

In another interview with Prajakta Koli, Priyanka Chopra said that when she did fashion, many people told her that it is the end of her career. She said, “Heroines take the responsibility of a film when they are the end of their career because they are not getting any work with men,” she said. Priyanka recalled that “everyone told me that I wouldn’t get another job if this film fails.”

On the work front, the diva was recently in Love Again and Citadel, and fans loved her performance.

There were also reports that Priyanka will be seen in the Bollywood film Jee Le Zaraa. It was announced amid the pandemic when the world wasn’t prepared for the good news. It was revealed that Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and Katrina Kaif will unite for an all-girls road trip movie directed by Farhan and written by Zoya Akhtar. However, Priyanka Chopra has opted out of the film.

