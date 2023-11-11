This is it. It’s all happening now, and just a few hours remain before Tiger 3 hits the screens. The film is arriving on Sunday and that too on the day of Diwali. As such, on paper, this is the oddest day possible for a movie to arrive. However, while a lot has been said and written already about this in the last fortnight or so, the decision has been taken.

Moreover, one can well expect that Aditya Chopra would have done all the math before taking this call; after all, it’s his investment that is at stake here. The advance booking opened for the film last weekend, and while it has been good, such huge has been the response to biggies like Jawan, Gadar 2, and Pathaan in the last few months that each and every biggie is expected to emulate that feat.

In the case of Tiger 3, it makes sense all the more since none other than Salman Khan is leading the show here, and his last blockbuster was incidentally the Tiger film, Tiger Zinda Hai. By all means, he would have wanted a record start for the film, but then Sunday and Diwali release means all eyes would be on Monday.

When it comes to Sunday collections, though, even 30 crores would have looked like an excellent number for any other major release, and it’s just the game of expectations here due to the Tiger franchise and names associated with it.

Tiger 3’s advance booking so far indicates that 35 crores is given for the film, and then it would be the journey from thereon, which would be an interesting one to watch. 40 crores would have a very good ring to it, and by some stretch, even 42 crores is possible. Of course, that would require a lot of spot booking in the evening as well.

All said and done, it’s going to be a big day tomorrow at the box office.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

