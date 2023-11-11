After bringing in 27.11 crores in two weeks and already being a success, 12th Fail is now collecting bonus numbers. The film didn’t have any competition whatsoever yesterday, and then the same holds true today as well. The only thing that’s actually resulting in restricted footfalls is the festive season since yesterday there was Dhanteras, which kept people busy and then today it’s pre-Diwali, which means celebrations will kick-start from the evening itself.

Hence, one can’t expect major jumps in numbers, as was the case in the last two weekends. Still, the collections have been maintained reasonably well, as 1.50 crores* more came in on Friday.

On Thursday, 12th Fail had brought in 1.50 crores* as well, so to even hold on to the same levels is good enough. Last Saturday, the film had jumped to 3.40 crores, and while that won’t be the case this week, as long as even 2 crores come in, that would be good enough.

Tomorrow, the film will be impacted big time by Tiger 3, though since, first and foremost, it’s a major Salman Khan release, and then secondly, the count of shows too would go down drastically for the Vikrant Massey starrer. Currently standing at 28.61 crores*, the film will cross 30 crores rather comfortably today, and then it will be about continuing to chip in with some sort of numbers for the next few weeks.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

