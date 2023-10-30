Over the weekend gone by, 12th Fail has turned out to be some sort of a shining spot indeed. While there have been flops and disasters galore post the hit run of Fukrey 3, one had wondered whether the next box office success will come in only on 12th November once Tiger 3 hits the screens. Well, looks like 12th Fail may just end up passing the box office test if the first three days are any indication.

While the first day numbers were fair indeed at 1.10 crores, the second day doubled up and crossed the 2 crores mark. Now, on the third day, there has been a further increase in collections, and now the 3 crores mark has been crossed, which is actually good. What makes 12th Fail all the more impressive is that this number has come in despite the India v/s England World Cup match that kept millions of Indians entertained right through the day.

The Vidhu Vinod Chopra-directed film 12th Fail, collected 3.10 crores more on Sunday, and that has pushed the overall numbers to 6.70 crores. This is definitely better than the majority had expected from it, and it’s now a given that the first week’s collections will go past the 12 crores mark. In fact, if it manages to top the Friday numbers of 1.10 crores and then add some more, then anything is possible.

For more updates on 12th Fail’s box office collections, keep an eye on this space.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Must Read: The Marvels Box Office: Brie Larson Led Film Shocks With The Poor Pre-Sales, Opening To Be Almost 3 Times Lower Than Captain Marvel, Being MCU’s One Of The Lowest Openers

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News