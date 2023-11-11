Bollywood has seen quite a few surprises this year, and the tale continues as Vikrant Massey’s 12th Fail has emerged as a box office winner out of nowhere. Yes, the film is now a clean box office success and has already raked in a decent profit in the run of 2 weeks in theatres. Keep reading to learn about its budget and returns!

Directed by veteran filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra, the film is a biographical drama based on the life of Manoj Kumar Sharma, who became an IPS officer by overcoming all hurdles in his life. Upon its release on 27th October, it opened to highly positive reviews from critics and positive word-of-mouth from the audience.

Released alongside Kangana Ranaut’s Tejas, 12th Fail was a surprise on its opening day itself as 1.10 crores came in despite a limited release. The performance got better with each passing day as positive word-of-mouth did its magic. During the opening weekend, the film earned 6.70 crores, and the opening week closed at 13 crores. Usually, the collection drops in the second week, but this Vikrant Massey starrer has surprised everyone with its trend.

12th Fail ended its second week by earning 27.11 crores, and on the 3rd Friday, it again remained rock steady by earning 1.50 crores. With this, the film stands at 28.61 crores at the Indian box office after 15 days.

The Vikrant Massey starrer is reportedly made at 20 crores. So, after we remove the budget from the total collection, ROI (Return On Investment) stands at 8.61 crores, which equals 43.05% returns. As the film has recovered its profit already and is in the profit zone, it has got a Plus verdict. To be a Hit, it needs to earn 100% ROI and to meet that figure, a collection of 40 crores is needed. As Tiger 3 is releasing tomorrow, this Vidhu Vinod Chopra directorial will see a considerable drop in show count across the country, and reaching 40 crores would become a difficult task.

For Vikrant Massey, 12th Fail is his first solo box office success. He was a part of successful films like Dil Dhadakne Do and Half Girlfriend in the past but never tasted solo success. So, this latest release is a big milestone in his career.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

