Despite a plethora of new releases during the week gone by, none could bring in any sort of moolah at the box office. The biggest of them all was Aankh Micholi in terms of a reasonable release, while UT69 arrived as well with The Lady Killer seeing a token release. However, the collections were just not there with the overall total staying under 1 crore mark for the entire week, which is simply disastrous. Now the second week has started on an even poorer note since Tiger 3 will arrive only on Sunday, which means collections for most shows would be barely in thousands today as well as tomorrow.

Aankh Micholi is a comedy film which was ready for a while and has arrived without any notable marketing or promotion. The trailer was released and that’s about it, post which it was all about seeing a formality of an arrival. This is one of those films which could well have made straight-to-OTT but then the dynamics have changed during last couple of years. Moreover, with Abhimanyu Dasani and Mrunal Thakur in the lead, it was always going to be a word of mouth affair. With that not coming either, the first week closed at mere 50 lakhs* with a few shows running for formality today and tomorrow.

UT69 is Raj Kundra’s own story of the 60 odd days that he spent as an under-trial in jail. One can’t really expect audiences to be enticed into watching a film belonging to this subject on the big screen and hence it’s surprising that there was a theatrical release planned for it. The small budget film could well have opted for an OTT arrival or may be even made as a mini-series. As for its box office numbers, they were less than 20 lakhs*.

On the other hand The Lady Killer would well go down as one of the weirdest case studies of all time when an incomplete film was released in theatres since it had to meet its OTT deadline. There was practically zero promotion around the film and one can well feel for Arjun Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar who would be bewildered with this sort of a release. The film was released on just a few shows and didn’t even make it to the major cities. Its collections were less than 2 lakhs!

With not more than 5 lakh more expected from any obscure release yesterday which would stay on for just a couple of days, these two Fridays have emerged as the blackest of them all for Bollywood.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

