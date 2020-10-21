Soni Razdan Shares Her New Look From Sets & It's So Relatable

Semi or half face shields are the order of the day for actors, feels Soni Razdan, at a time when the nation battles the Covid pandemic.

The veteran actress took to her verified Instagram account on Tuesday to share a photograph of herself wearing a face shield that, she informed, she wears in between shots while she is on the set.

“My new look while on set and not in a shot. So happy to be able to have this on. I think a whole new line of semi / half face shields is the order of the day for actors. Anyone planning to make them?” Soni Razdan wrote.

Commenting on her post, actress Aahana Kumra wrote: “Loving you new look”.

Razdan will soon get together with Rajat Kapoor, Aahana Kumra and Ayush Mehra for an Indian version of the French drama series, “Call My Agent”.

Originally titled “Dix Pour Cent”, the hit workplace comedy is created by Fanny Herrero and showrunner Cedric Klapisch. The French dramedy series premiered in 2015.

The Indian version will be narrated through the eyes of four high-profile agents of Bollywood celebrities, and will explore the madness that keeps the star system running. Each episode will also features a real celebrity, who will play a fun and exaggerated version of themselves.

Filmmaker Shaad Ali will be helming the project, written by Abbas and Hussain Dalal.

