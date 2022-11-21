Ajay Devgn, Tabu and Akshaye Khanna starrer Drishyam 2 has managed to hit the right chords with the audience. Earlier, the film was restricted to the multiplex genre by many but the performance of mass pockets has turned out to be surprisingly good. Now, director Abhishek Pathak has opened up about the film’s success and below is all you need to know.

The box office numbers are appearing much bigger than they are as lately no Bollywood remake has worked well, especially after the Covid pandemic. We saw how films like Shahid Kapoor’s Jersey and Hrithik Roshan-Saif Ali Khan‘s Vikram Vedha failed despite receiving positive reviews from critics and audiences alike. So the myth that remakes won’t work anymore is now broken.

Drishyam 2 director Abhishek Pathak recently spoke to ETimes about Drishyam 2’s splendid run. He said, “It is overwhelming! I knew I made an honest film that was not a blind remake of the original. Everyone in my team worked really hard on this. But the audience’s love is amazing and beyond all expectations. I am really happy.”

Pathak further shared that Drishyam 2 is performing way beyond his expectations right from day 1 and he’s currently in a state of disbelief. “I expected the first day collections to be good. But then it has just gone beyond my expectations,” he added.

For those who don’t know, Drishyam 2 is an official remake of Mohanlal’s Malayalam suspense thriller by the same name, which was released in 2021. Due to the Covid pandemic, the film was directly premiered on the OTT platform and received highly positive reviews from the viewers.

