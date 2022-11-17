Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan’s House of Pataudi (HoP), a celebrated ethnic and occasion wear brand, has unveiled its first store in Mumbai at the Palladium Mall. The store offers ethnic wear enthusiasts the opportunity to experience the brand’s regal collection, inspired from the heritage of nawabs and begums. It is a true reflection of rootedness and simplicity. The launch event in Mumbai was graced by Saif, who raised the curtains to the store in the presence of a huge gathering of people at the mall. This store launch comes close on the heels of the House of Pataudi stores that were launched in Goa, Lucknow and Chennai recently, and is the fifth store in the country.

The House of Pataudi store will cater to customers with a selected range of styles and designs across fashion and footwear, from the Rozana, Jashn, and Riwayat collections, along with other unique designs and native crafts. The brand also offers collections which are available on Myntra, enabling the brand to reach millions of shoppers across the country.

Rozana is the brand’s smart everyday ethnic line, while Jashn is its exuberant occasion collection and Riwayat is its affluent wedding range. The sherwanis and lehengas from these collections will cater to the ethnic wear admirers, along with kurta sets for both men and women. The store will entail an offering ratio of 50:50 for men and women currently.

House of Pataudi’s collections embody the unmatched class and graciousness of the nawabs and begums of Pataudi. Each piece not only exudes style but also narrates the rich story and history of the Pataudi heritage, among other crafts and designs which are as per the brand’s aesthetics and language. Working with the finest craftsmen, the brand enables shoppers to access crafts like, Kantha, Chikankari, Mirror Work, Gota Patti and traditional Indian fabrics like Kota, Chanderi and Banarasi brocades, to choose from.

The new store is spread across an impressive 1100 sq ft and has been designed in association with Studio 9491 and Fit-Out work, giving consumers an immersive shopping experience. It offers an experiential journey, capturing the essence of the Pataudi heritage and architecture as a motif for space-making, with the theme of the store being classic with a modern flavor, elegant and understated, in an effort to mirror the brand’s personality.

Operating in the bridge to luxury (BTL) and premium segments, House of Pataudi currently provides Myntra customers with a distinct range of 2500-3000 styles in the apparel, footwear, and home segments. House of Pataudi has established itself as one of the leading players in the men’s ethnic wear space and has been among the most sought-after brands on Myntra. The brand caters to discerning Indian shoppers who value authentic experiences and detailed aesthetics, at an ASP of INR 1500 approx.

Commenting on the launch, Bollywood Actor, Saif Ali Khan, said, “We are extremely excited about the new store launch in Mumbai, especially since it’s at the Palladium Mall, one of the most sought-after hubs by Mumbaikars for shopping for fashion and lifestyle. The aesthetics of the store perfectly mirrors the brand’s personality and values that it stands for. Our latest offerings are set to excite customers, who love wearing ethnic, with our everyday and occasion-led collections. I am honoured to receive the love that customers have shown towards the brand through the years, and with this store addition, I am looking forward to further delight them by making their moments even more special.”

Talking about House of Pataudi’s new store launch, Manohar Kamath – CXO and Chief – House of Brands, Myntra, said, “House of Pataudi is one of the most shopped ethnic wear brands on Myntra. The brand’s unique designs have been a reflection of the magnificence and opulence of the legacy associated with Pataudi. The collections like the Rozana and Jashn are well poised to cater to the needs of every aspiring shopper and ethnic wear enthusiasts at large. We are delighted about this milestone.”

