The Greek God of Bollywood Hrithik Roshan and his girlfriend Saba Azad are the new couple in town and everybody is gushing over their cute chemistry. The two made their first official appearance at Karan Johar’s 50th birthday bash and since then fans are just gushing over them.

Saba and Hrithik are often spotted out and about in Mumbai and attend events together. Pictures of them together go viral on social media. As the two are setting couple goals for all the fans, the latest report reveals that they have taken their relationship to a next level.

As per India Today report, Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad are ready to move in together into an apartment in a building named Mannat. The Vikram Vedha actor has shelled out nearly Rs 100 crore to renovate the apartment which is spread over three floors.

The report even quoted a source as saying, “They will be moving in together into an apartment in a building called Mannat in Mumbai. The top two floors of the building are being renovated. And the couple will shift there very soon.”

For the unversed, Hrithik Roshan bought the two apartments for Rs 97.50 crore. Reportedly, the couple’s new abode is situated near the Juhu-Versova link road. Reportedly, their new apartments give an amazing view of the Arabian Sea and are spread over 38,000 sq ft. The duplex is located on the 15th and 16th floors, for which Hrithik paid Rs 67.50 crore and for the other apartment, he spent nearly Rs 30 crore.

Hrithik has been dating Saba for a while now. They were also together for the Diwali celebrations with Hrithik’s family at his Mumbai home. Hrithik was earlier married to interior designer Sussanne Khan. They parted ways in 2014, and continue to co-parent their sons Hrehaan Roshan and Hridhaan Roshan.

