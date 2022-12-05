Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad are one of the most adorable couples in Bollywood right now. The couple confirmed their romance this year and ever since then, the two have been giving couples goals to their fans every now and then. Earlier today, both Hrithik and Saba stepped out for a date looking dapper as always and now netizens are trolling them on social media for their age gap. Scroll below to see their video.

Hrithik and Saba aren’t just adorable together but are also one of the most stylish couples in B-town. The couple confirmed their romance in January this year and the actress is often spotted attending all the family gatherings at Roshan’s house. Now talking about their latest spotting earlier today, the couple looked stylish as usual donning casuals.

Hrithik Roshan styled his grey sleeveless light hoodie with blue vest inside and white pants. He accessorised the look with sunglasses and a cap and finished off the look with a pair of sneakers.

Saba Azad on the other hand wore a light blue tube top that she paired with lilac colpured pants and styled the look with sneakers.

Take a look at their video below:

The way both Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad are holding hands is too cute!

Reacting to their video on social media, a user on Instagram commented, “Ye kiski bacchi ghum gayi hai bhai??”

Another user commented, “Papa beti sath sath 😂”

A third user commented, “Hrithik has such bad taste in women !First Sussaane and now this woman ! Just gets worse 😆😆”

What are your thoughts on netizens trolling Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad on their latest public appearance together? Tell us in the space below.

