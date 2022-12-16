Kiara Advani never fails to impress fans with her sartorial fashion choices every time she steps out. Apart from making fashion waves, the actress is currently making headlines for her latest released film Govinda Naam Mera. After tasting the success of Bhool Bhualiyaa 2 with Kartik Aaryan, Kiara has returned with the film that also stars Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar in the lead roles. The film has hit the OTT platform, recently, and has been receiving mixed reviews.

As the actress has been on the promotional spree of Govinda Naam Mera along with her co-star Vicky, they were recently snapped making an appearance on Bigg Boss 16 sets. However, it’s her latest outing that has got everyone sweating in winter.

For her recent outing, Kiara Advani looked Christmas-ready as she picked a red co-ord set. The actress looked se*y in the two-piece attire as she was snapped going out and around in Mumbai. Kiara opted for a sleeveless crop top which she paired with a matching pencil skirt. The actress looked no less than a true-blue Bollywood heroine as she let her voluminous and wavy hair down. She accessorised her attire with golden bangles and matching earrings while rounding off her look with nude pumps.

Kiara Advani completed her look with nude makeup that consisted of a peach blush, liquid lipstick mascara-filled lashes while keeping her highlighter and contouring on point. Well, if you too are a Kiara Advani fan, just like me, then you too would want to copy her look, this Christmas, and shine bright like a diamond. Check out the video shared by celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani:

On the work front, Kiara Advani will next be seen in RC 15 opposite Ram Charan and will also reunite with her Bhool Bhualiyaa 2 co-star Kartik Aaryan in Satyaprem Ki Katha.

