Jennifer Aniston became an overnight sensation after the popular American sitcom Friends, where she played Rachel Green’s role. Her beauty, acting skills and fashion choices make her stand out among the rest. Being one of the A-lister actresses of Hollywood brings a lot of controversies, from personal affairs to plastic surgeries. However, did you ever wonder what is the secret behind her timeless beauty? Has she ever undergone some knife to fix anything on her face? Keep scrolling to read further!

Jennifer’s name has often popped up related to plastic surgery because of her smooth, wrinkle-free forehead and proper nose. However, the mid-50 actress believes in ageing naturally. Yes, that’s right.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Once in a conversation with Yahoo Beauty Editor-in-Chief Bobbi Brown, Jennifer Aniston talked about how she would never want to inject any botox or fillers to get flawless skin and that she believes in natural ageing. Her quote could be read as, “I think, what I have been witness to, is seeing women trying to stay ageless with what they are doing to themselves. I am grateful to learn from their mistakes, because I am not injecting s— into my face. I see them and my heart breaks. I think, ‘Oh God, if you only know how much older you look.’ They are trying to stop the clock and all you can see is an insecure person who won’t let themselves just age.”

Going further in the conversation, Jennifer Aniston mentioned her then-fiance, Justin Theroux‘s name and revealed how he hated botox and fillers. She said, “I also have a fiancé who will put a gun to my head if I touch my face in any way.”

Jennifer always looked very fresh-faced, and that speculated a lot of rumours about her going under the knife. Then, the Murder Mystery 2 actress confessed that she had undergone a laser treatment that removes the first few layers of skin, making it glow from within. She had said in a 2014 TV interview, “I did this thing called like, a peel. It’s extremely intense – you don’t realise you look like a battered burn victim for a week – and then it just kind of falls off.”

There were also some rumours suggesting Jennifer Aniston had done cosmetic nose surgery, but the actress had refuted those speculations by admitting that she had done surgery on her nose, but not cosmetic rather, it was medical. She had an issue and had to correct a deviated septum in her twenties.

Now, you know the secret behind Jen’s fresh and dewy beauty!

Stick to Koimoi for more news and updates!

Must Read: When Robert Downey Jr Supported Buddy Mel Gibson & Told Hollywood To Forgive Him Amidst Domestic Violence & Racism Accusations, Saying “If You Are Without Sin, You Are In The Wrong F*cking Industry”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News