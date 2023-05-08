Robert Downey Jr played the character of Tony Stark in Marvel movies, who is a billionaire and a philanthropist. It seems that the actor has a million-dollar heart in real life and is quite into helping the ones when no one else would. He reportedly provided financial support to Armie Hammer after he reportedly went broke once his alleged r*pe fantasies went viral. Earlier, he publicly supported Mel Gibson after the actor was accused of domestic violence. Scroll on to learn more.

RDJ and Gibson worked together in Air America (1990) and The Singing Detective (2003). They have been friends for more than three decades now and have always had each other’s back.

While accepting his American Cinematheque Award in 2011, Robert Downey Jr addressed how Mel Gibson had been ‘cancelled’ by the industry and asked everyone to forgive him. During his speech, he said, “I couldn’t get hired and he cast me. He said if I accepted responsibility – he called it hugging the cactus – long enough, my life would take meaning. And if he helped me, I would help the next guy. But it was not reasonable to assume the next guy would be him.”

As per The Guardian, the Iron Man actor added that there was no one in Hollywood who had not committed a mistake and said, “Unless you are without sin – and if you are, you are in the wrong f*cking industry, you should forgive him and let him work.” Robert Downey Jr is not unaware of a dark past as he himself had been arrested once for heroin possession and other illegal activities.

For the unversed, Radar Online released tapes of Mel Gibson using racial slurs and angry, derogatory terms for his ex-girlfriend Oksana Grigorieva. He made anti-semitic remarks about an officer who arrested him on suspicion of drunk driving. While the actor apologised for both incidents, he was dropped from his talent agency and stopped getting work for a while.

After Robert Downey Jr’s speech, the actor once again started getting work.

