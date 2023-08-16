Selena Gomez is reviving her bond with old pal Francia Raisa, thanks to the internet rumours. For a long time, reports suggested they were indulged in a feud but the Only Murders In The Building actress reacted that there was “no beef, just salsa.” A whole new controversy now erupts regarding the ‘kidney donor’ reference and below are all the details you need!

It was back in 2017 when Selena revealed she had to get a kidney transplant done because of Lupus. Francia stepped in and decided to donate her kidney to help save her friend. There were recent rumours that the How I Met Your Father actress was forced into taking the big step, but clarified that she did it out of “genuine kindness” of her heart.

After their night out in LA, Selena Gomez and Francia Raisa stepped out for a bowling night with their group of friends. Sel was seen donning an oversized t-shirt and trousers. She paired it up with a grey coloured jumper. Her BFF, on the other hand, flaunted her toned mid-riff in a sports bra and high-waist leggings.

While fans were happy that Selena Gomez is back to her best phase with her best friends, admirers of Francia Raisa are mad at media portals for referring her to as ‘kidney donor’ time and again.

TMZ shared pictures of their outing last night and referred to Francia Raisa as the ‘organ donor’ yet again. Netizens weren’t happy and slammed the media portals in the comments section.

A user wrote, “Stop calling her organ donor”

Another commented, “I like that the organ donor is going bare midriff. That’s right. Just a little reminder here.”

A user questioned, “Don’t you guys find it weird to call her organ donor?”

“are y’all not tired of referring to francia as organ donor for a few clicks ? embarrassing,” another wrote.

Selena Gomez and Organ Donor Francia Raisa Go Bowling Together https://t.co/AKUgo3oM5m — TMZ (@TMZ) August 15, 2023

