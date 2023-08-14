Selena Gomez becomes the target of online hate after sharing a picture of her enjoying a good meal after she was spotted having dinner with her estranged friend and kidney donor Francia Raisa. There have been rumours going about that Selena is planning to drop her new single very soon and that she has been hinting at it through her social media activity. But the singer once has been body-shamed for her pic, even though she always preaches to be gentle with words online.

The Rare Beauty owner turned 31 a few weeks back, and she celebrated her birthday bash by ditching her angelic self and donning a red hot outfit that surely gave the devil a run for his money. She is currently the most followed woman on Instagram with over 400 million followers, and her timeline is pure aesthetic, giving her fans a sneak peek into her daily life.

Selena Gomez took the story section of her Instagram account to share an adorable picture of her having a bite which resulted in trolls body shaming her for that. The black-white photograph of the Calm Down singer shows her wrapped up in a bath towel with another dark-coloured towel around her head as she sat on a bed with a plate full of food, pacing in front of her and she concentrating on her bite.

For the fans of Selena Gomez, she looked adorable, gorging on the hopefully delicious food, but others did not take it well and ended up trolling her on Twitter.

One of the haters wrote, “i puked”

While another suggested, “She should stop eating already”

A third user dragging Hailey Bieber in the comments wrote, “this is who hailey is supposed to be jealous of”

Followed by one body-shaming her, said, “oh she’s huge”

Another wrote, “her face is so big lol”

One of them even went as far as to write, “I thought that was someone with dow-“

One of them pointed out, “always eating”

Meanwhile, there were others who thought Selena Gomez looked cute and adorable in the photograph, and here is the pic that everyone is talking about,

Selena Gomez looks cute in new photo pic.twitter.com/UD1AUZLjvT — Pop Tingz (@ThePopTingz) August 13, 2023

What are your thoughts on Selena Gomez’s latest post? Let us know in the comments!

