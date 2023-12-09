Selena Gomez recently confirmed her romance with producer Benny Blanco after months of speculation. Sel took the most extraordinary route to announce her new relationship, dropping a “facts” comment on a page that reported the singer is not single anymore. Well, when has Gomez done anything ordinary, anyway? For starters, take her recent outing with BFF Taylor Swift, where the Wolves singer had everyone going gaga over her winter fashion look.

After confirming her new romance and dropping a series of bombshell comments on several posts, which also included her replying to fans, Selena went for a chill night out with Taylor Swift. The BFF duo was spotted out and about in New York City, looking extremely stylish and cozying up in their winter picks. However, it was Sel’s fashion-forward ensemble coupled with her astounding natural beauty that has us going weak on the knees at the moment.

Ever since her days at Disney, Selena Gomez has been hailed as a fashion icon who knows how to strut her stuff to leave a lasting impact wherever she goes. The Only Murders in the Building star, 31, trusts a sophisticated wardrobe—both for red-carpet events and streetwear moments—for her sartorial direction. Whether she’s attending the iconic Met Gala or walking the street with her gal pals, the Rare Beauty founder always manages to strike a perfect balance between elegance and effortlessness. She loves to keep it classic, often leaning into vintage-inspired styles.

On Friday night, Selena exuded old Hollywood glamor in a well-put-together look. The actress’ striking ensemble included a black turtleneck top matched with a leopard-printed overcoat and short skirt. For extra flair, Selena added skin tights and thigh-high long boots, rounding off her glamorous yet sophisticated look.

In her caramel-toned, tousled hair, Gomez appeared to be fresh out of a salon. Her luscious, textured locks freely cascaded down her shoulders, framing her beautiful face.

The ‘Calm Down’ singer’s makeup included well-defined eyebrows, subtle eyeshadow, mascara-laden lashes, precisely contoured cheeks, highlighted cheekbones, and glossy burgundy lips. Take a look below:

the more y’all call Selena Gomez “ugly”, the prettier she becomes. pic.twitter.com/iCTjU94f4c — Selenur (@yourightselena) December 9, 2023

Meanwhile, during her candid Instagram banter, Selena also revealed that she’s had Botox. Replying to a troll who wrote, “Remove your cheek fillers and implants. It’s messing with your brain,” the singer responded. “Hahahaha, I’ve had Botox, BB girl.”

Well, it’s all about being transparent, isn’t it?

