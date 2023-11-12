Timothee Chalamet is currently on cloud nine after Kris Jenner’s subtle nod to his and Kylie Jenner’s whirlwind romance. The actor is all set to undertake the role of Willy Wonka, a character in the 1964 novel Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, in his upcoming film ‘Wonka‘ and took full advantage of his host’s hat at the recent episode of ‘Saturday Night Live’ while also celebrating the conclusion of the 118-day-long SAG-AFTRA strike.

During his opening monologue, Timmy joked that he felt lucky to be hosting after the SAG-AFTRA strike ended, as now he can finally promote his films rather than just his perfume commercial directed by Martin Scorsese. “Up until two days ago, and I know this is what we were all thinking about, actors couldn’t talk about their movies,” he said. “The only thing I was allowed to talk about is that I have a commercial coming out. It’s an ad for a perfume, directed by Martin Scorsese,” he added.

He then also went on to sing about the strike to the tune of ‘Pure Imagination,’ a song from the 1971 film Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory, which starred Gene Wilder as candymaker Willy Wonka.

Timothee Chalamet’s SNL gig was earlier endorsed by Kardashian-Jenner matriarch Kris Jenner, who took to her Instagram stories to share the promo of SNL and tagged the ‘Dune’ actor, hinting he’s officially a part of the family. For those who don’t know, the French actor’s romance, which began in summer and has now peaked during the fall, with makeup Mogul and skincare junkie Kylie Jenner, has been the talk of the town for quite some time now.

Chalamet officially began the promotions of Wonka with a hilarious SNL gig, which saw him crooning, “Come with me, and you’ll be in a world of shameless self-promotion—it’s OK, I can say…” as he turned to the camera to say, “my new film Wonka is out in theaters December 15th,” playing up his co-star Hugh Grant‘s “Oompa Loompa dump truck.”

The ‘Call Me By Your Name’ actor also name-dropped Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon while promoting his film, Dune: Part Two. “If you want to view a 3 1/2-hour film, go see Killers of the Flower Moon, or just wait for part two of Dune. Just make sure before using the bathroom,” he sang.

Timothée Chalamet’s monologue! pic.twitter.com/IeShetirJW — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) November 12, 2023

“Timothée is sooo GOOD!! The opening was great, and the skits are all so funny! Thank you for bringing back Tiny Horse; I was dying!” One netizen reacted to Timothee’s skit.

Another person mentioned, “That confidence is through the roof!”

“I was waiting for Kylie Jenner to show up,” added another internet user.

