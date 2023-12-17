Timothee Chalamet’s Wonka receives a sweet welcome at the domestic box office after its release this Friday. The film features versatile actors such as Hugh Grant and Rowen Atkinson to support Chalamet and has been directed by Paul King. Before Chalamet, Johnny Depp was seen in the role of Willy Wonka in Tim Burton’s Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.

Depp played it to perfection, as he is known to be a master at portraying such quirky characters. Timothee’s film is like a prequel, and it is about the life of the young Willy Wonka. However, when the trailer dropped, people were skeptical about whether Chalamet would be able to pull it off, but seeing the response of the opening weekend, people might have taken a liking to his version of the character.

As per Deadline’s report, Timothee Chalamet’s Wonka is expected to earn a projected opening weekend between $37 million and $38 million. The expectations are after the film’s expected previews of $14.4 million. Meanwhile, the report also suggests that some expect the movie to reach an estimated $40 million opening in the domestic market. If this happens, this Paul King directorial might even gain the top spot at the box office.

On the other hand, if Wonka is compared with Johnny Depp’s Charlie and the Chocolate Factory’s opening weekend in North America, then unfortunately, Timothee Chalamet will be behind by over $15 million. According to Box Office Mojo, the Tim Burton-helmed film that was released in 2005 earned a whopping $56.17 million on its opening weekend at the domestic market. However, there is no denying that Depp was at the peak of his career back then, and his collaboration with Burton has always been successful.

Johnny Depp’s Charlie and the Chocolate Factory earned $474.9 million worldwide, and let’s see whether Timothee Chalamet’s Wonka can beat those numbers.

Timothee Chalamet-led Wonka, directed by Paul King, was released in the US on the 15th of December and is currently running in the theatres.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

For more box office updates, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Deadpool 3 Box Office: Biggest Opening Day For An R-Rated Film, More Than $100 Million In A Single February Weekend – Records Set By Ryan Reynolds’ Prequels To Beat!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News