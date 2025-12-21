It seems James Gunn’s DC Universe is moving forward with a powerful promise, as Man of Tomorrow confirms Brainiac as the major threat in 2027. Superman and Lex Luthor find themselves sharing the same side for survival in this new chapter of “Gods and Monsters.” The film is already locked for theatrical release on July 9, 2027, and the plan signals a serious escalation for the franchise.

Brainiac In DCU Man Of Tomorrow Movie Revealed

The name behind that threat is now clear. James Gunn confirms that German star Lars Eidinger will bring Brainiac to life in Man of Tomorrow. It will be the first time the iconic villain appears on the big screen, making this casting feel like a strong DC statement. Gunn revealed that principal photography is set for April 2026, which already makes the wait feel louder.

Brainiac Live Action History & DC Legacy Build Up To The Film

There is a rich history attached to Brainiac, and fans are well aware of it. The villain first appeared in live-action form during Smallville’s season 5, played by James Marsters, and continued to return across several seasons, even reappearing in season 10 as Brainiac 5. Then SYFY’s Krypton carried him in both seasons with Blake Ritson, staying closer to the comic look and tone. So there is weight in bringing him into the DCU films now.

Official Man of Tomorrow Announcement Timeline & Strong DC Clues

The movie’s official announcement was made on September 3, 2025. Gunn shared comic artwork of David Corenswet’s Superman and Nicholas Hoult’s Lex Luthor, with Lex in his powerful Lexosuit. Hints of Brainiac as the main villain began to rise on September 22 after Gunn’s Instagram tease. Since then, talk about the villain has continued to grow.

James Gunn Explains Why Brainiac Story Changes Superman & Lex Luthor’s Dynamic

Brainiac has always felt like one of Superman’s most dangerous and smartest opponents in the comics, and the big screen has waited for him for years. According to Variety, Gunn even explained on The Howard Stern Show that Man of Tomorrow is as much about Lex as it is about Superman. He spoke about the two needing to work together against something far bigger and said he loved the idea of exploring that complicated bond.

