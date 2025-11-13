Ana de Armas and Tom Cruise have gone their separate ways, and the actress seems to have already found new company. Only a few weeks after her breakup with Cruise, Ana was spotted walking through Los Angeles with a new man whose identity has now been revealed.

Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas have called it quits after a whirlwind romance that spanned private jets, yacht getaways, and red-carpet chemistry. pic.twitter.com/l3te1BhjVO — Modern History 𝕏 (@modernhistory) October 18, 2025

Ana de Armas Steps Out in Denim Style

Ana wore a denim-on-denim outfit, consisting of a jean jacket paired with matching pants, a white tee, and sneakers. Her black sunglasses framed her face as she carried a shopping bag from F&Bar and held her dog’s leash.

Who is The Mystery Man Spotted With Ana de Armas?

The man, identified as millionaire venture capitalist Marcelo Valente, works with Babel Ventures (per TMZ).

Ana de Armas and her friend Marcelo Valente were spotted shopping in Los Angeles on November 12. pic.twitter.com/i0Zy9NUDiq — Best of Ana de Armas (@bestofadearmas) November 12, 2025

He kept things casual too, sporting a zip-up jacket, black shorts, and tennis shoes. He seemed comfortable, even taking a phone call as they walked side by side through the streets.

The observers noted that the two smiled through their stroll but kept things discreet, showing no public affection even as they left together in a black SUV.

A Quick Turn For Ana de Armas After Tom Cruise Romance

Ana’s outing with Marcelo comes after her much-talked-about romance with Tom Cruise. The two were first seen dining together in February while filming Deeper and continued to draw attention with several outings — from concerts to quiet walks in the park. They confirmed their relationship in July when they were seen holding hands during a trip to Vermont.

However, the fast-paced relationship eventually cooled. Sources told Us Weekly that Ana decided to end things because the relationship was “moving fast” and she wanted to take things slower. Insiders described their chemistry as “undeniable” and said she still cares for Cruise but needed some space. Now, with Marcelo Valente entering the picture, it seems Ana is easing back into her own rhythm.

