Dhurandhar is having a dream run at the North American box office (the USA and Canada), and it still has some fuel left in the tank. Recently, it completed a theatrical run of 30 days by reaching a new milestone. While it is already the highest-grossing Bollywood film in the territory, it has now emerged as the second-highest-grossing Indian film of all time in the North American region. In the process, it has surpassed Prabhas’ Kalki 2898 AD. Keep reading for a detailed report!

The Bollywood action thriller began its run in the region by grossing $522K on its opening day. Ranveer Singh‘s pull and powerful promotional assets initially came into play, but later, with solid word of mouth joining the party, the film gained momentum. On weekends, it experienced superb growth, while on weekdays, it displayed impressive consistency in footfall. This trend has persisted for a month and continues to do so.

How much did Dhurandhar earn at the North American box office in 30 days?

As per the recent update, Dhurandhar grossed a solid $428K on its fifth Saturday, day 30. With this, the blockbuster collection of the film stands at $18.95 million at the North American box office. In Indian rupees, it equals 171.05 crores as per the current currency rate. Out of the estimated 273 crores overseas collection in 30 days, the film has amassed a whopping 62.65% collection from North America alone, which is really impressive.

Becomes the 2nd highest-grossing Indian film in North America

With $18.95 million in the kitty, Dhurandhar has surpassed the lifetime collection of Kalki 2898 AD ($18.57 million) to become the second-highest-grossing Indian film in North America. Since the film is still performing well, it is likely to surpass Baahubali 2 ($22 million) and become the highest-grossing Indian film in the territory.

Take a look at the top 10 Indian grossers at the North American box office:

Baahubali 2 – $22 million Dhurandhar – $18.95 million (30 days) Kalki 2898 AD – $18.57 million Pathaan – $17.49 million RRR – $15.34 million Pushpa 2 – $15.26 million Jawan – $15.23 million Animal – $15 million Dangal – $12.19 million Padmaavat – $12.17 million

