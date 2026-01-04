Ranveer Singh is officially in a league of his own as his spy thriller enters the 800 crore club at the box office in India. Dhurandhar is a super duper hit at the box office, and the film is all set to bring a historic fifth weekend at the box office as well. In fact, the film has also made a mark at the box office, inching towards the biggest 5th week’s top spot!

Biggest 5th Weekend Of Indian Cinema

Ranveer Singh has delivered the fifth biggest weekend of Indian Cinema already as he brings huge numbers on the fifth Friday and the fifth Saturday. In fact, he does not even need a fifth Sunday at the box office as he already brings a 22.3 crore, with Sunday numbers still to arrive!

Dhurandhar Box Office Day 30

Dhurandhar on January 3, the fifth Saturday, day 30, earned 12.6 crore at the box office. With the Day 30 collections, the film has comfortably crossed the 800 crore mark. This puts Ranveer Singh in an elite bracket of superstars who have delivered a solo 800 crore grosser, making him the undisputed king of the spy genre.

Check out the detailed box office breakdown of the spy thriller after 30 days (India Net Collection).

Week 1: 218 crore

Week 2: 261.5 crore

Week 3: 189.3 crore

Week 4: 115.70 crore

Day 29: 9.70 crore

Day 30: 12.6 crore

Total: 806.8 crore

Already Entered Top 5 Fifth Week

Interestingly, Dhurandhar has already entered the top 5 biggest week five collections by Indian Films at the box office. The only two films above Ranveer Singh’s spy thriller are Chhaava and Stree 2, which might be crossed today itself, making it a historic achievement.

