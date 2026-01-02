Aditya Dhar’s spy action thriller Dhurandhar is a box office juggernaut. Ranveer Singh and Sara Arjun starrer has achieved another massive feat. It has surpassed every single Bollywood film in BMS sales. That’s not it; the blockbuster has also registered 7th-highest ticket sales in Indian cinema. Scroll below for the exciting updates!

Dhurandhar BMS Sales

According to the official update, Dhurandhar has registered ticket sales of a whopping 13 million on BookMyShow in only 28 days. The spy action thriller had recently surpassed Jawan. The streak of success continues as it has now surpassed Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava (12.59 million) to register the highest BMS sales for a Bollywood film in history!

Check out the all-time 5 highest BMS sales for Bollywood films:

Dhurandhar: 13 million Chhaava: 12.59 million Jawan: 12.40 million Stree 2: 11.16 million Animal: 9.91 million

Registers 7th-highest ticket sales in Indian cinema

No Bollywood film in history has touched the 13 million mark in BMS sales. Ranveer Singh starrer has now joined the leagues of Kalki 2898 AD, RRR, KGF Chapter 2, and other Indian biggies. It currently stands at the 7th spot among the top 10 ticket sales of all time on BookMyShow.

The next target is to surpass Prabhas’ Kalki 2898 AD, which had registered ticket sales of 13.14 million in its lifetime. Post that, the spy action thriller will compete against RRR to enter the top 5.

Take a look at the top 10 highest ticket-selling films on BookMyShow:

Pushpa 2 – 20.41 million KGF Chapter 2 – 17.1 million Baahubali 2 – 16 million Kantara Chapter 1 – 14.1 million RRR – 13.4 million Kalki 2898 AD – 13.14 million Dhurandhar – 13 million Chhaava – 12.58 million Jawan – 12.4 million Stree 2 – 11.16 million

