Dhurandhar is on a record-breaking spree and refuses to slow down. Despite new rivals every Friday, the spy action thriller has been dominating the theatre screens. Ranveer Singh and Aditya Dhar’s film is now less than 4 crores away from becoming the 2nd highest Indian grosser in North America. Scroll below for the latest updates!

Dhurandhar North America Box Office Collection

According to the latest update, Dhurandhar has accumulated $18.14 million in North America as of January 1, 2025. It made the most of the New Year holiday, adding an impressive $390K to the kitty. Ranveer Singh starrer is performing way better than Sambhala, Champion, Dhandoraa, and other Indian competitors in the international circuit.

It’s Ranveer Singh vs Prabhas now!

Aditya Dhar’s film had recently emerged as the 3rd highest-grossing Indian film at the North American box office. It is now only $430K (INR 3.87 crores) away from surpassing Prabhas’ Kalki 2898 AD ($18.57 million) and taking over the second spot. That milestone may have been achieved in real time as you read this article.

Post that, the ultimate race against another Prabhas’ film, Baahubali 2, will begin for the #1 spot. It will be interesting to see if Ranveer Singh succeeds in giving Bollywood its first $20 million grosser in North America. Exciting times ahead!

Take a look at the top 10 Indian grossers at the North American box office:

Baahubali 2 – $22 million Kalki 2898 AD – $18.57 million Dhurandhar – $18.14 million (28 days) Pathaan – $17.49 million RRR – $15.34 million Pushpa 2 – $15.26 million Jawan – $15.23 million Animal – $15 million Dangal – $12.19 million Padmaavat – $12.17 million

More about Dhurandhar

Directed by Aditya Dhar, the Bollywood spy action thriller was released on December 5, 2025. It has achieved many milestones in its box office run. It is the highest-grossing adult film in India and worldwide. Dhurandhar is also the highest Bollywood grosser at the domestic box office.

It also stars Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun, R Madhavan, and Rakesh Bedi, among others.

