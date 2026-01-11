With a current worldwide total of $73.7 million, Marty Supreme, Josh Safdie’s critically acclaimed sports comedy-drama and a strong awards season contender, has already grossed past its estimated $65 million production budget. However, it is yet to surpass its estimated break-even mark of $162.5 million, assuming the 2.5x multiplier rule.

At the same time, the Timothée Chalamet starrer is steadily closing in on another milestone: breaking into the top 30 highest-grossing films of 2025 in North America (Box Office Mojo). If it achieves that target, Marty Supreme will concurrently overtake Leonardo DiCaprio’s action thriller One Battle After Another ($71.6 million), which currently holds the 30th spot on the 2025 domestic box office chart.

In less than three weeks in theaters, Marty Supreme has already raced past the domestic totals of several popular 2025 releases, including Now You See Me: Now You Don’t ($61.9 million), Ballerina ($58.1 million), and The Naked Gun ($52.6 million). With its run likely to stay strong through the awards season window, the film has now set its sights on its next 2025 box office target – Ben Affleck and Jon Bernthal’s action thriller The Accountant 2. Here’s how much Marty Supreme needs to earn to outgross it at the North American box office.

Marty Supreme vs. The Accountant 2 – Box Office Comparison

Let’s take a closer look at how Marty Supreme stacks up against The Accountant 2 at the box office, based on data from Box Office Mojo.

Marty Supreme – Box Office Summary

North America: $64.8 million

International: $8.9 million

Worldwide: $73.7 million

The Accountant 2 – Box Office Summary

North America: $65.5 million

International: $37.7 million

Worldwide: $103.2 million

Based on these figures, Josh Safdie’s sports comedy-drama is currently trailing the Ben Affleck-led sequel by roughly $0.7 million (around $700,000) in North America. Considering the film’s steady momentum, Marty Supreme could surpass The Accountant 2 domestically as early as this weekend.

Marty Supreme vs. The Accountant (2016) – Domestic Box Office Comparison

The first film, The Accountant (2016), earned $86.3 million at the North American box office. In comparison, with a current domestic total of $64.8 million, Marty Supreme now needs roughly $21.5 million more to surpass the 2016 Ben Affleck-led action thriller’s domestic haul.

If Marty Supreme continues to benefit from strong word-of-mouth and potentially receives an additional boost during the awards season corridor, it stands a realistic chance of reaching this milestone in the coming weeks. The final verdict should become clear as its theatrical run progresses.

More About Marty Supreme

Set in 1950s New York City, the sports comedy-drama follows a gifted table tennis player, Marty Mauser (Timothée Chalamet), and his pursuit to become a champion. The lead character reportedly draws from the life of Marty Reisman, a legendary American table tennis champion who rose to prominence in the 1950s (Source: Variety).

Marty Supreme – Trailer

