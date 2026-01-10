Timothee Chalamet’s Marty Supreme finishes another week at the box office, and it remains at a favorable spot in the domestic rankings. The Josh Safdie-helmed sports drama has surpassed the domestic haul of a heist thriller released last year and is on track to surpass the Ben Affleck-starrer action thriller at the box office in North America. Scroll below for the deets.

This sports drama has been critically acclaimed with high ratings on Rotten Tomatoes and strong praise for Timothee’s performance. It is one of the major award contenders this season, with Chalamet winning the Best Actor at the Critics’ Choice Awards. He had a big opening in limited release and expanded widely over the Christmas holiday. Since then, the film has not disappointed with its box office collection.

How much has the film collected at the domestic box office?

Based on the latest data provided on Box Office Mojo, Marty Supreme collected $1.3 million at the North American box office this Thursday. It has also been reported that Marty Supreme’s box office collection has declined by 70.6% from last Thursday. After 21 days, the sports comedy drama has reached a cumulative total of $62.5 million at the domestic box office.

On track to surpass The Accountant 2

Timothee Chalamet‘s film has surpassed the domestic haul of Now You See Me: Now You Don’t and is on track to beat The Accountant 2. For the record, Now You See Me: Now You Don’t collected $61.8 million in its domestic run. Meanwhile, Ben Affleck‘s The Accountant 2 collected $65.5 million at the domestic box office.

Marty Supreme is less than $5 million away from surpassing the domestic haul of The Accountant 2. It will be good for the film commercially and will enjoy a moral boost. This will bring the film into the spotlight and further boost its sales.

More about Marty Supreme’s box office collection

According to the reports, Marty Supreme collected $8.9 million at the overseas box office. Allied to the domestic total of $62.5 million, the worldwide collection of Timothee Chalamet’s film is $71.4 million. It was widely released on December 19.

Box office summary

North America – $62.5 million

International – $8.9 million

Worldwide – $71.4 million

