Primate lands on the big screens this Friday, January 9, with a sharp and unsettling premise that wastes no time setting the tone. This new Paramount horror, directed by Johannes Roberts, follows a family on a tropical vacation who bring along their pet chimpanzee, Ben. However, a sudden bite from a rabid animal changes everything, pushing Ben into a violent state that turns a holiday setting into a nightmare for the family and their friends.

Primate Earns High Rotten Tomatoes Score After Early Reviews

The early critical response has now taken shape, and Primate has landed strong approval on Rotten Tomatoes. As of writing, the film holds an 85% critic score based on 41 reviews, signaling rare early agreement around a grim horror release.

Critics Praise Gore, Suspense, & Emotional Weight

The reviews point to a simple structure that delivers without distraction. Ben’s attacks are shown with graphic intensity, and the violence carries weight because the victims are the same people who raised and protected him. Critics also highlight the tension created by Ben’s loss of control, adding a tragic layer that runs alongside the bloodshed.

Besides, several critics have also compared Primate to Stephen King’s Cujo, another story shaped by rabies and fear. The comparison carries significance, as both films balance terror with heartbreak, asking viewers to face the pain behind the horror rather than leaning only on shock value.

Primate Emerges As A Strong Start For Horror In 2026

As the first major horror release of 2026, Primate sets an encouraging tone for the genre this year. The reviews suggest the film succeeds as a tightly focused family horror story that fully commits to the disturbing transformation Ben undergoes, without holding back on the consequences.

With the theatrical release set for January 9, expectations now shift toward audience response. The strong critical reaction and repeated nods to classic Stephen King adaptations position Primate as an early win for Paramount in the opening weeks of the new year.

