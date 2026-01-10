Recently, nominations for the 2026 Golden Globe Awards were unveiled, and Paul Thomas Anderson’s action thriller One Battle After Another emerged as the most-nominated title with nine nods. It was followed closely by the Norwegian comedy-drama Sentimental Value (eight nominations) and Ryan Coogler’s horror hit Sinners (seven). Hosted by Nikki Glaser, the 83rd Golden Globe Awards will celebrate and honor 2025’s best in film and American television at the Beverly Hills, California, on January 11, 2026. Read on to find out where to watch the ceremony and the five top contenders most likely to win big on the night.

Where To Watch Golden Globes 2026?

Viewers in the U.S. can watch the 83rd Golden Globe Awards live on CBS and stream on Paramount+ on January 11, 2026, starting at 5 PM. In India, the ceremony will be available to stream on JioHotstar on January 12, 2026, from 6:30 AM (IST) onward.

5 Contenders Likely To Win Big At Golden Globes 2026

Here are five standout titles that look well-placed to win big across major categories at the 2026 Golden Globes:

1. One Battle After Another

This is the most obvious inclusion, considering it leads the pack with the highest number of nominations. With Paul Thomas Anderson’s signature filmmaking and Leonardo DiCaprio headlining the cast, the film is widely expected to win big, potentially taking home 3-4 trophies. Its strongest chances appear to be in the Best Motion Picture (Musical or Comedy), Best Director, Best Actor (Musical or Comedy), and Supporting Performances categories.

2. The Secret Agent

The critically acclaimed Brazilian political thriller looks well-positioned to make its biggest impact in Best Motion Picture – Non-English Language. It also has a strong chance in Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama, thanks to Wagner Moura (best known globally for Narcos), whose performance was widely admired by several critics and cinephiles.

3. Hamnet

A well-crafted historical drama supported by powerhouse performances can be a perfect recipe for Golden Globe glory, and Hamnet fits the bill. Jessie Buckley, who delivered a deeply moving performance as Agnes, William Shakespeare’s wife, in Chloé Zhao’s directorial venture, stands out as one of the strongest contenders in the acting races. Don’t be surprised if Hamnet also emerges as a major player in Best Motion Picture – Drama.

4. Marty Supreme

Josh Safdie’s sports comedy-drama emerged as one of the highest-rated films of 2025. Timothée Chalamet delivers a nuanced performance as gifted table tennis player Marty, one that has already earned widespread acclaim. So, a Golden Globe win for him in Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy looks highly possible, although he faces tough competition from Leonardo DiCaprio. The film also has strong potential to score in Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy.

5. Adolescence

One of the most talked-about television titles of the year, Adolescence landed multiple nominations across key categories. However, its strongest chances of winning appear to be in the categories of Best Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television, along with Best Actor on Television for Stephen Graham and Best Supporting Actor on Television for Owen Cooper.

